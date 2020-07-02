CALIFORNIA, USA — Netflix finally has a solution to a problem many have complained about: autoplay.

On Thursday, the streaming giant tweeted "some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We've heard your feedback loud and clear - members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix."

The tweet included a link to instruction on how to turn off the autoplay function in Netflix's help center.

How to edit Netflix's autoplay features:

Sign in to Netflix Select Manage Profiles from the menu Select the profile you would like to update. Check or uncheck the option to "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices."

Netflix notes there may be delay before the new setting takes effect.

The feature on the streaming service would automatically play portions of a title that the user would linger on. Sometimes, the video would be a trailer for the show or movie and other times it would be a random clip. The goal of the autoplay function was to keep users streaming and to provide information about the title they appeared to be considering.

It makes sense to give users a clip if it appears they are considering watching a show or movie, but many users found this function more annoying than helpful.

On Jan. 29, 2020, one user took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.

The annoyance is nothing new. Star Wars Director Rian Johnson tweeted in March of 2018 his feelings about the auto-play function.

Almost two years after Johnson's original tweet, Netflix finally found a solution.

