If you can't wait for the barbecue festival we have an answer

It's time for the Pre-Pig Shindig in Lexington Thursday night.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Barbecue Festival draws crowds by the hundreds of thousands and after COVID, officials are ready to rock in 2021...even BEFORE the actual festival in October.

"We just thought, let's jump-start the festivities! We're hosting a pre-pig shindig concert to support the Barbecue Festival. If you love the festival, please join us! You'll be entertained by some of our festival favorites, Jim Quick & Coastline and Matt Walsh," said festival director Stephanie Saintsing Nasset,

"Bull City Ciderworks has an amazing venue with covered outdoor space and a fantastic indoor bar area...we'll be able to host the event rain or shine! "

The event also features a few silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle. Food trucks will be on-site serving up delicious eats and, of course, craft beverages will be served.