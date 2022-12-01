Imagine planting more than 18,000 flowers in one garden!

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens are in full planting mode getting ready for a huge spring bloom.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — What would your garden look like if you planted nearly 20,000 tulips and daffodils? The answer: Amazingly beautiful!

That's exactly what the people at The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens are up to these days.

"We have been working day in and day out to get all these bulbs in the ground," said marketing director Adrienne Roethling, "Some people don't think of planting in January which is our coldest month of the year, but that's what tulips and daffodils need. That initial cold gets them ready for a slow growth cycle and by April they are as beautiful as you can imagine."

All this work pays off in spring when these flowers make the perfect backdrop for the gardens.

"We literally have thousands of people a week coming here to see this," continued Roethling, "It is our biggest draw of the year and we are anticipating even more people this year as everyone gets their families out for a beautiful and safe activity."