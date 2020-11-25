'A big boost to the economy'| Impact the return of ACC basketball will have to Greensboro

Stamey's Barbecue owner Chip Stamey said the restaurant lost a great deal of money when last year's tournament was cut short because of the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The return of the ACC basketball tournament has a huge impact that bounces far beyond the court.

Greensboro native and basketball fan Angela Hargrove was excited to hear the ACC Men’s Basketball tournament will move from Washington D.C. back to Greensboro in March of 2021.

“North Carolinians are very happy that its coming back to us here in North Carolina where it should always be and stay,” Hargrove said.

Across the street from the where the games are held, at the Greensboro Coliseum is Stamey's Barbecue restaurant.

The owner Chip Stamey is excited too.

“Maybe we can get or salvage the ACC tournament we lost when the pandemic came last time so maybe we can add those two together and get one whole tournament,” Stamey said.

Stamey said the restaurant lost a great deal of money when last year's tournament was cut short because of the pandemic.

“I believe this will be just another big boost to the economy when we really need it,” Stamey said.

The Greensboro Visitors Bureau said the tournament brings in about $17 million to the local economy.

“We’ll have some version of that I’m not exactly sure at this point. We’re going to have to wait and see what the restrictions are come March,” said Henri Fourrier, President and CEO of the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’ll give us national television exposure which is hard to put a price tag on."

Despite many unknowns fans are happy to get back what the pandemic took from them.