The giant bunnies are back in Charlotte this year. Here's where to find them

Even though Charlotte SHOUT! was canceled again because of the pandemic, Blumenthal Performing Arts was able to bring this popular art installation back.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 2019, the giant inflatable bunnies of INTRUDE hopped into Charlotte as part of the Charlotte SHOUT! festival. Blumenthal Performing Arts said the art installation was a hit with everyone who enjoyed the festivities that year.

Then came along COVID-19, which outright canceled SHOUT! in 2020. The next year rolled around, and it seemed like SHOUT! would make a triumphant return. That is, until the spread of the new delta variant of the coronavirus shut SHOUT! down again until 2022.

But COVID-19 couldn't stop the hop in 2021. The bunnies are back.

The INTRUDE installation is ongoing daily from Sept. 29 through Oct. 12, courtesy of Levine Properties. Those interested in admiring the bunnies or getting a photo op in are encouraged to hop over to First Ward Field, next to First Ward Park, day or night. Just remember to treat them like they're real bunnies: gently and kindly.