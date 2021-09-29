J. Cole confirmed the delay as the stage setup forced fans to wait hours. But those that we talked to said the show was worth it!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans wait hours outside the Greensboro Coliseum for North Carolina's own J. Cole. The show that was scheduled to start at 8pm last night, didn't start until close to midnight.

However we spoke with a man who ran into the lines after driving from Charlotte for the show.

Trey Houston like many of the other J. Cole diehard fans in attendance last night was highly frustrated with the hours long wait, but he went on to tell us that he left the Coliseum close to 2:30 in the morning, he realized that the show he witnessed was worth every minute of the wait and every dollar he spent.

"Overall it was a great experience, but it started so out of whack, it was complete chaos in the beginning."

J. Cole's 'The Offseason' tour made a stop in Greensboro last night, and for hours fans stood in line waiting for a show that was supposed to start at 8 o'clock.

However due to issues getting the stage and lighting ready, the show was delayed and fans were upset.

"For whatever reason they allowed us to come inside but not get to our seats. And of course the A/C won't going as much as it needed to be, people were hot, people were passing out. It got a little crazy in there."

So for close to three hours Trey Houston and thousands of others waited to get inside, without an explanation. That is until J. Cole took to Instagram to explain the situation.

Regardless of the long wait, many fans including Houston raved about how great the show was. He went on to tell us that the show was every second in line.

"man oh man that was one of the greatest shows I've ever been to. You know it was a little rough at the start, but definitely worth the wait!"