It's an Easter "egg"-tivity giveaway for the kiddos!

Burlington Recreation and Parks has a COVID-safe event just in time for the Easter Bunny.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Even though the pandemic numbers are looking better we still need to stay alert. The Burlington Recreation and Parks Department has a kid-friendly event to celebrate Easter safely.

"We decided that we still need to be mindful of the virus but spared a little happiness at the same time," said Special Events Director Emily Crowley, "This event allows people to safely drive-through and pick up an Easter "EGG"-tivity kit to keep the kids occupied."

And don't think that you just get the kit and head down the road. They say the event will still be a party.

"We will have music and the Easter bunny will make an appearance as well. Our hopes are that by mid-summer we will be able to open up even more and get back to our in-person events," said Crowley.