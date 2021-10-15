It's part history tour and part escape room

Old Salem has something unusual this Halloween and it all centers around their most famous ghost legend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "We probably get requests from paranormal groups almost weekly here at Old Salem," said education coordinator Joel Cook, "It's just a part of what Old Salem is."

This year they are taking their legends to new heights.

"Kremsernacht" is an all-new hands-on mystery tour similar to an escape room experience. You can team up with your friends to solve problems and explore the special story of Andreas Kremser, Old Salem's "Little Red Man".

Education Coordinator Tara Logue says, "This is truly one of the most unique tours we have ever offered."

This tour is designed for curious, adventure-seeking guests, ages 12 and up.⁣ All guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult in the same group.⁣ A maximum of 10 people will be allowed for each group

There will be three tour groups per evening on October 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th. Each tour has a maximum capacity of 10 visitors. Tours will be held at 7:00 PM, 7:45 PM, and 8:30 PM, and require advance purchase.