Its time for a jazz tradition in downtown Winston-Salem

Downtown Winston-Salem is back to their outdoor jazz series this weekend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Outdoor concerts are back and no one is more exciting than the folks at Downtown Winston Salem, Inc.

"We are ready to bring in national touring jazz artists from all over the country to downtown Winston-Salem," said Downtown Winston-Salem President Jason Theil, "Last year was a big screeching halt but now we are ready to fill the streets with incredible jazz."

Safety is still first in importance.

"We know that Corpening Plaza is huge so social distancing is easy," continued Theil, "And we will have plenty of hand sanitizer station all around the area."