Its time for ghost stories at the historical Blandwood Mansion

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Halloween tradition of an evening of Ghost Stories at Governor Morehead’s Blandwood Mansion continues tonight and Friday, October 29th both at 6:30 pm,
The expertise of storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown will be magical with spine-tingling stories, historic legends, and fanciful tales about North Carolina. Ms. Brown, a retired librarian, and educator, uses her many talents to bring texture and imagery to her stories with her down-home Southern style of storytelling. She co-founded the NC Storytelling Guild and has published several books and CDs.
The mansion is located at 447 West Washington Street in downtown Greensboro. Tickets are $5 each, with children age 5 and under free. Guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All stories are school-age appropriate. Seating is on the front lawn. Blankets and portable chairs are encouraged. Tickets must be purchased online at Preservation Greensboro’s website.
Blandwood is owned and operated by Preservation Greensboro Incorporated, which is the only member-supported organization dedicated to saving the Gate City’s historic and architectural treasures. For over 50 years, PGI has preserved historic buildings, neighborhoods, and landscapes. As a result, Greensboro has developed a vibrant tradition of preservation, adaptive reuse, and restoration.