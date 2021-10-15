Its time for ghost stories at the historical Blandwood Mansion

Preservation Greensboro along with a professional story teller are ready to kick off your scary season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Halloween tradition of an evening of Ghost Stories at Governor Morehead’s Blandwood Mansion continues tonight and Friday, October 29th both at 6:30 pm,

The expertise of storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown will be magical with spine-tingling stories, historic legends, and fanciful tales about North Carolina. Ms. Brown, a retired librarian, and educator, uses her many talents to bring texture and imagery to her stories with her down-home Southern style of storytelling. She co-founded the NC Storytelling Guild and has published several books and CDs.

The mansion is located at 447 West Washington Street in downtown Greensboro. Tickets are $5 each, with children age 5 and under free. Guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All stories are school-age appropriate. Seating is on the front lawn. Blankets and portable chairs are encouraged. Tickets must be purchased online at Preservation Greensboro’s website.