It's time to "Sip, Savor and Stroll"

This weekend the Greensboro Coliseum's Special Events Center will be filled with top shelf spirits and incredible shopping.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shopping for your favorite items while sipping your favorite beverage is the perfect day. That's exactly what will happen on this exciting one-day-only event called Sip • Savor • Shop • NC.

This event is Saturday, March 12, 2022, and will showcase products from virtually every corner of the state, helping local and regional businesses thrive and recover from the past year's challenges..

"There will be dozens of beverages to sample, including a variety of North Carolina wines and distilled products as well as a wide assortment of delectable treats and one-of-a-kind shopping from an incredible array of talented artisans," said organizer Amanda Knepp, "It will be some of the year’s most talked-about and unique shopping with a portion of proceeds supporting local independent businesses as well as our nonprofit beneficiary, Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a NO-KILL animal rescue and sanctuary, based in the Carolinas."