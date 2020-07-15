Greensboro woman spreads joy and happiness for a living

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you haven't heard of Ivey Ghee let me introduce you. There is no one I know that spreads joy, love, hope and happiness any better than she does. Her morning video posts are gaining traction all across the Piedmont region of our state.
Ivey works at numerous non-profits across the Triad. She is self employed and some would call her a merchant of happiness and joy.
"I don't have one full time job. I try to keep my hands working an 4 or 5 organizations of hope a little each day. I guess I have 4 or 5 part time jobs." said Ghee.
And that she does. But every one of those jobs is about helping others....especially kids.
"Kids have always been a focus of mine because sometimes they need a stronger voice and they are definitely the future. Who better to halp than the kids!" said Ghee.
Ivey's daily morning posts are funny, happy, inspiring and most of all heartfelt. I highly advise you to take a dose of inspiration thrugh her page. Its wonderful. And we need it during these times. Hope is a beautiful thing.
