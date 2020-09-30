A pig pickin' with a big heart!

The Jamestown Pig Pickin' features the same great food but this year it's even more convenient than before.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — This barbecue fills your stomach along with your heart. The pig pickin' features barbecue pork and chicken dinner with two sides provided by BBQ Joe’s Country Cooking & Catering and the dessert is provided by Blossoms Florist & Bakery. The drive-through pickup will take place Oct. 9 at Jamestown United Methodist Church.

Festival chair Mark Whitesell says they are excited.

“Our goal is to raise critical funds to support Family Service programs to help those dealing with child abuse, domestic violence, mental health issues, and financial instability, especially during these times where social isolation and financial hardship have increased for many," said Whitesell.

But it is not just food. An online raffle is open for a pair of 14-karat white gold and 2-carat diamond hoop earrings with a value of $2,995, donated by Simon Jewelers, and an online auction featuring deals on vacations, jewelry, restaurant gift cards and more.

All of this benefits Family Services of The Piedmont. You can head to the website for more information.