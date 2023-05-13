Fans came from far and wide for the show, including one fan who no one expected to see: Tom Cruise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a night to remember at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion as Janet Jackson shut the stage down for her "Janet Jackson: Together Again" tour on Friday night.

Fans came from far and wide for the show, including one fan who no one expected to see: Tom Cruise. He was spotted in the crowd by a few concertgoers.

Concert attendee and Twitter user @DarrellTheDon spotted the "Top Gun: Maverick" star at the show, which is captured in the videos below.

Tom Cruise at the Janet Concert @CelebsInCLT pic.twitter.com/5XNyqONnyu — 𝙳 𝙰 𝚁 𝚁 𝙴 𝙻 𝙻 𝙳 𝙰 𝚂 𝙷 (@DarrellTheDon) May 13, 2023

In the video, you can see Cruise taking selfies with a few other concertgoers and waving to fans as he strolled through the arena. Later on Saturday, Jackson tweeted a photo of the two smiling.

T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/Jow7KHF5ar — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 13, 2023

"Janet Jackson: Together Again" was the first show of the 2023 season.

Other shows slated for the season include Pentatonix, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg and Luke Bryan.

