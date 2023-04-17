Jazz ensemble to give a free concert this week

The Greensboro College Jazz Ensemble is performing with world renown trumpet player Adam Rapa.



GREENSBORO, N.C. — College-aged kids aren't known for their love of jazz music but if it were up to Greensboro College Music Director Benji Springs that wouldn't be the case. He's leading his jazz ensemble deep into the genre.

"Some of them, when they came to me, had been playing their instruments for years but had never been exposed to jazz." said Springs, "This music is just another genre that they should be exposed to so they are more musically well rounded."

The group has been practicing for their big concert for months. And rightfully so since they will be playing with a visiting world-renown trumpet player.

"These kids may not even know how big this is." continued Springs, "Adam Rapa is one of the best and he has challenged our kids by sending some arrangements that are new to all of us. Plus, he will be conducting a master class at 3 p.m. on the day of the concert to answer questions and work with anyone that wants to come to the event."

If you are interested, just visit the Huggins Performance Center on Greensboro College's campus Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. and check it out.

The concert is totally free as is the master class at 3 p.m. on the same day.

