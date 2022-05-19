MTV debuting 'Jersey Shore' spin-off set in Buckhead

The series will be part of the network's 2022-2023 slate.

ATLANTA — First there was "Jersey Shore," then there was "Floribama Shore," and now - yes - Atlanta's ritzy neighborhood of Buckhead will be the focus of its own "Shore" series on MTV.

But wait, what shore are they talking about? Buckhead isn't near any bodies of water, let alone the ocean. Is this just a geographical mistake made by producers at MTV?

Well, in a press release detailing the network's upcoming list of shows, "Buckhead Shore" is described as following "the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the 'Beverly Hills of the South' as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose."

With that in mind, the shore in question could be Lake Lanier, located just under 50 miles from the Atlanta neighborhood.

However, viewers are still likely to get plenty of footage of luxurious homes, trendy stores, extravagant restaurants, and more that make up the area. Otherwise why bother even putting Buckhead in the name?