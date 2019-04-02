Actor John Travolta is turning heads with a new look.

The actor, who turns 65 on Feb. 18, is now sporting a bald head and a full beard, sending social media into a frenzy.

Travolta revealed the look via Instagram in early January but told People Magazine that his good friend Pitbull inspired it.

He attended the Glock Horse Performance Gala in Austria over the weekend and posed with superstar Mariah Carey.

She captioned the photo via Twitter, “Tell me about it studs”, referencing Olivia Newton John’s character Sandy from the classic film Grease.

Many of her fans took notice of Travolta’s dapper look.

It was pretty much the general consensus among the crowd.