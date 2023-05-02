Jonas Brothers coming to North Carolina; here's how to get tickets

Pre sale begins Tuesday, May 9. General sale begins on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Jonas Brothers announced their 35-date North American tour they are bringing "THE TOUR", to two cities in North Carolina in September.

The band will perform at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on September 28 and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on September 30.

The band will travel across North America this summer and fall performing five albums in one night.

Officials said tickets are expected to be in high demand so there will be a Verified Fan presale. Fans can register now through Sunday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Those selected will get an access code to participate in the presale on Tuesday, May 9. Citi and Verizon will also have additional passes.

A limited number of tickets will be made available during the general sale, which begins on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

