CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the most iconic rock bands of all time will play the Queen City next year.

On Thursday, Journey announced they will be coming to the PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, August 8, 2020. They'll stop in Raleigh on August 10 during the tour.

The show will bring together Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Arnel Pineda to perform such hits as “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Lights”, “Faithfully” and “Wheel in the Sky”.

The Pretenders are expected to open for Journey.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m and regular tickets will go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $59.50 to $399.50 per ticket.

For more tour dates, click here.

