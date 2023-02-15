Just how important is Valentine's Day for a local florist?

Eric Chilton chats with the folks at Clemmon's Florist to get the details.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The folks at Clemmon's Florist know flowers. They've been at this for 70 years!

Don Clemmons is the owner and he says this is their most important day of the year.

"Typically we see about 10% of our yearly sales totals coming from this one day," said Clemmons, "It is our biggest money maker and Mother's Day is a close second."

Although roses are still the number one seller he said a variety of bouquets are also in demand. Either way, it is a lot of merchandise going out the door.

"The numbers have reduced a little over the years but we have seen about 250 orders on the day before Valentine's Day and another 100 orders on the actual day," continued Clemmons, "Safe to say we are working non-stop for those two days."