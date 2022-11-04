Keeping our kids occupied this summer

The Carolina Theatre is bringing back its famous "Carolina Kids Club".

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, summer is fast approaching and before you know it you'll need to find something to occupy the kids once school is out. Well, thanks to the Carolina Theatre there is a solution.

"The Carolina Kids Club runs every Wednesday from July 13th through August 10th.with movies like 'Raya The Last Dragon' and even 'Encanto'.

Tickets are $5 and include a snack pack with popcorn and a juice box!!!

A modern take on the Carolina Theatre’s popular Circle K Club of the ’50s and ’60s, the Carolina Kids Club today features a family-friendly movie preceded by child-focused live, interactive stage entertainment from Mad Science. Doors for the Carolina Kids Club will open at 9:00am, live entertainment begins around 9:30am, and each event ends around noon. (*The Carolina Theatre popcorn is prepared in peanut oil; potato chips are available for those with peanut allergies or concerns.)

Wednesday, July 13 Raya and the Last Dragon 2021, Rated PG, 1h 47m

Wednesday, July 20 Trolls World Tour 2020, Rated PG, 1h 31m

Wednesday, July 27 Sing 2 2021, Rated PG, 1h 50m

Wednesday, August 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 2020, Rated PG, 1h 39m

Wednesday, August 10 Encanto 2021, Rated PG, 1h 49m

Here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:

Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.

Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.

All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.

Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.

Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.

The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.