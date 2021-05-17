Keeping the arts alive through a virtual dance marathon

The Dance Project is raising money for their outreach programs by holding a dance marathon this weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even before the pandemic, the arts have struggled financially. But it's even tougher now to keep them in business. Well, one Triad organization is trying to keep its outreach programs alive by holding a virtual dance marathon.

The Dance Project is holding its "Move Together Mini Marathon" this Saturday, May 22nd and they want you to be a part of it.

"The marathon is an evening of interactive dance classes, performances, and moving stories of the way that dance can transform people's hearts and minds," said Dance Project's Lauren Joyner, "We really hope that people will get in the marathon and help us raise money to keep the arts in front of our kids even at a young age."

They hope to raise $12,000 this weekend to support dance in Greensboro and across the state.

Pre-Show Kick-off class

West African Dance Class with Wesley Williams of Suah African Dance Theater

3:00-3:45 pm LeBauer Park South Lawn

Free to dance; $5 donation suggested

Masks are required for this class, and capacity on the lawn is limited to ensure safe distancing.

5:00 pm Marathon Begins: Join us here on our website or on Facebook!

Performance: Suah African Dance Theatre

Class: AfroRhythms with Vania Claiborne

5:30 pm

Learn the Community Dance!

Dance Project Student Showcase Group 1

Performance: Perlizbeth De Leon

6:00pm

Student Performance Company: “Re-Forming,” an homage to Jan Van Dyke’s “Five Short Forms”

Dance Project Staff Challenge: who danced it best?

Class: Korean Fan Dance with Jiwon Ha

6:30 pm

Dance Project Student Showcase Group 2

Exclusive interview with Ariana DeBose

7:00pm

Dance Project Student Showcase Group 3

Performance: Breakdancing with Joshua “Link” Lanning and Eli Motley

Dance along with the Community Dance

Final Marathon totals announced!

Join them virtually on Facebook live and YouTube!

You can watch on our website and find all details for the schedule there: danceproject.org/movetogether

Text to give: