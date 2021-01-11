Kenny Chesney brings tour to North Carolina in April 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Charlotte, North Carolina next spring.
The Here and Now 2022 tour will make its second stop at Bank of America Stadium on April 30, 2022.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. American Express Card Members can buy tickets for the Charlotte concert beginning Wednesday, November 3 at 10 a.m. Here's more information about tickets.
Chesney will be joined by Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and a new artist, Carly Pearce.
“Putting this line-up together has been awesome,” Chesney said. “We’ve got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion – it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them! – and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs.”
CONCERT DATES: Here and Now 2022 Tour
- April 23 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.
- April 30 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C.
- May 7 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.
- May 14 American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis.
- May 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.
- May 28 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.
- June 4 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas
- June 11 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.
- June 18 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.
- June 25 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.
- July 2 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.
- July 9 Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.
- July 16 Lumen Field Seattle, Wash.
- July 23 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif.
- July 30 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.
- Aug. 6 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.
- Aug. 13 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.
- Aug. 18 Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, Ohio
- Aug. 20 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.
- Aug. 26 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.
- Aug. 27 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.