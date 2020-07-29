Kernersville takes the "drive-in" concept a step further

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Shelter-at-home. Curfews. Social distancing. It seems like everywhere we turn there's another reason that we can't get together for a little fun. But a few people in Kernersville are exercising their creativity to bring back the entertainment and it all centers around the "drive-in" concept.
"We had seen a few concerts being done at drive-ins and we thought, there's our answer!" said Cady Ray of the parks and recreation department. "So we don't actually have a legitimate drive-in but we are using a large gated sportsplex facility so we can keep track of numbers so we can keep with the CDC guidelines for gatherings."
The department is also renting a huge screen to show movies in the same way for a summer movie series.
"The movies are all family movies and we've positioned the cones in a way that families can tailgate, sort of and still social distance." said parks and rec representative Heather Wood.
The schedules for the concerts and movies are on the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department website.