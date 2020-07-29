Kernersville takes the "drive-in" concept a step further

The parks and recreation department is doing all they can to provide the town with entertainment during the pandemic.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Shelter-at-home. Curfews. Social distancing. It seems like everywhere we turn there's another reason that we can't get together for a little fun. But a few people in Kernersville are exercising their creativity to bring back the entertainment and it all centers around the "drive-in" concept.

"We had seen a few concerts being done at drive-ins and we thought, there's our answer!" said Cady Ray of the parks and recreation department. "So we don't actually have a legitimate drive-in but we are using a large gated sportsplex facility so we can keep track of numbers so we can keep with the CDC guidelines for gatherings."

The department is also renting a huge screen to show movies in the same way for a summer movie series.

"The movies are all family movies and we've positioned the cones in a way that families can tailgate, sort of and still social distance." said parks and rec representative Heather Wood.