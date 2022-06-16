Kernersville man teaches Black History with traveling museum

Effley Howell's love of collecting Black History memorabilia turned into something much bigger than himself. His traveling museum has been on the road for 30 years.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Effley Howell of Kernersville spent the last 30 years traveling across North Carolina teaching others about the importance of Black History.



His love of collecting Black History memorabilia turned into something much bigger than himself.



WFMY’s Lauren Coleman went to Downtown High point to find out what the Thankful Heritage Traveling Black History Museum is all about.

The historical display of the exhibit fills three rooms of the Sabrina Tillman Gallery on South Main Street.

“We have the great Kings of Africa, we also have the Slave Trade, the Trans-Atlantic with Roots, we also have a lot of the history with the Civil Rights Movement and just many things concerning our history,” Howell said.

The comprehensive displays tell the story of the plight of African Americans through time by highlighting various artwork, artifacts, books, magazines, and more. More than 300 of Howell’s collected items are featured in the exhibit.

“Well my children when they were in grade school teachers started asking them how they learned so much,” Howell said.

“I taught them with the Ebony Magazines, as time went on more schools asked for me to come and former Black schools that were shut down because of integration were having reunions and they asked me to come and throughout the years we started a 501c3 and next year will be our 30th year and we’re looking for a permanent home.”

Howell said he hopes to find a permanent location in the Triad soon.

“Want them to be able to see the struggles that people have been through and how people have been able to get their freedom and live up to the Declaration of Independence and to be able to see the fight that Dr. King and a lot of people fought. Each generation it’s up to them to take the mantle and go on and do their part,” Howell said.

The traveling museum will be hosted by the Sabrina Tillman Gallery through June 30.