Kevin Hart is coming to Greensboro | Reality Check Tour

Hart will perform at Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday, May 17.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday, Kevin Hart announced that he added Greensboro to his Reality Check Tour. He is set to perform at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday, May 17.

Greensboro Coliseum officials say Hart's tour was ranked the highest-grossing comedy tour of 2022. Hart also has his own accolades, known as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes.

Tickets will be available starting with various presales from Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m. The general sale will begin on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. on KevinHartNation.com.

