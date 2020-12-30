A local sailing club hoists their sails, even in winter

The Lake Townsend Yacht Club is braving the elements for their passion and they want you to join.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Raising your sails and cruising our area lakes sounds like a dream for most of us but for one local Greensboro group its a monthly occurrence. The Lake Townsend Yacht Club is dedicated. So much so that they sail year round, regardless of the weather or temperatures. They even hold what they call Frostbite Races in the winter.

"I can honestly say that we truly love our sport," said president Alan Forman, "Of course this year has had to be adjusted due to the virus. So now we hold Zoom meetings for organizational decisions but we do something we call 'bubble sailing' meaning that people who are in their own family groups will gather on one boat and we social distance with masks between boats and on the land."