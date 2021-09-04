Oh no! If you missed the last few moments of Jeopardy! Thursday, here's what you missed

Since we were so rudely interrupted, here are the last moments of Thursday night's Final Jeopardy!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oh, no! Jeopardy! fans, if you missed the end of Thursday nights Jeopardy!, we’ve got you covered.

Unfortunately, the last few moments of the show were interrupted. Knowing how loyal you Jeopardy! fans are, we want to make sure you know how it ended.

In Final Jeopardy!, the category was South America.

The answer: 2 of the 3 national capitals on the continent whose metro areas have more than 10 million people.

The contestants, Abbey Copeland, professor and scenic designer from North Haven, Connecticut; Pasquale Palumbo, a financial services professional from Hawthorne, New York; and Brandon Deutsch, a student from Long Beach, California, had to get two of the three cities to get Final Jeopardy! correct.

The contestant’s responses:

Copeland went into Final Jeopardy! with $10,800 and wagered $10,500. Her response was, “What are Buenos Aires and Montevideo?” She closed out the game with $300.

Deutsch went into Final Jeopardy! with $13,200 and wagered $13,198. His response was, “What are Buenos Aires and Santiago?” He closed the game with $2.

Palumbo went into Final Jeopardy! with $14,200 and wagered $7,401. His response was, “What are Rio Sao Paolo and Buenos Aires?” Though he too was incorrect, he ended the game with a one-day total of $6,799.

Thursday's win makes Palumbo the latest Jeopardy! champion. He beat Deutsch to earn the title.

The correct question: What are Buenos Aires, Lima, and Bogotá?