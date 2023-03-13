Learning about nature through the lens of science

How one non profit is getting our kids away from screens and into nature all in the name of education.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the perfect combination of kids and science. Muddy Sneakers is a parent's dream when it comes to separating kids from screens and it's all in the name of education.

"Muddy Sneakers introduces students to the wonders of the natural world through experiential outdoor education aligned to North Carolina’s essential science standards. We strive to instill in students a lifelong love of nature and inquiry while enhancing academic achievement, inspiring the joy of living, and reinforcing the interconnectedness of all things," said Program Director Cody Bliss.

It's all about seeing science through the outdoors.

"NC State University researchers measure the impact of our programming on students and teachers annually to ensure our partners continue to see data-driven programming that produces exceptional results," continued Bliss.