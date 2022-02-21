Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson coming to Tanger Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, singer-songwriter, and co-founder of Motown Records, Smokey Robinson is coming to Tanger Center on August 20. 2022.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on the Tanger Center website.
Robinson is an iconic songwriter and producer for Motown. He composed several hit singles, such as “Who’s Loving You,” “My Guy,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Get Ready”.
Robinson ran up the charts with “Cruisin’” and “Being With You”, and teamed up with Rick James to record the hit “Ebony Eyes”. Among his many accolades, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and received a BET Lifetime Achievement Award.