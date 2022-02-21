Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson coming to Tanger Center

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on the Tanger Center website.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, singer-songwriter, and co-founder of Motown Records, Smokey Robinson is coming to Tanger Center on August 20. 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on the Tanger Center website.

Robinson is an iconic songwriter and producer for Motown. He composed several hit singles, such as “Who’s Loving You,” “My Guy,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Get Ready”.