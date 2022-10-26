Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

The $100 raffle ticket can get you anything from a boat to a truck or even an ATV.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system.

"We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."

The hospital says while they are part of a bigger system, all of the money raised stays right at home.

"We have, in the past, made enough on this event to invest in some incredible equipment that made us a go-to for people not only in Lexington and Davidson County but all over the state," said McNeill.

Each year they focus the funds to a different section of the hospital to provide upgrades or upgraded equipment.

The event is hosted by former UNC basketball star and part of the 1993 NCAA Championship team, Eric Montross.