Lexington plans a "pit stop" party before Charlotte's NASCAR race

The "Lexington Pit Stop" features food, drinks and live bands this Friday before the Coca Cola 600.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fans of NASCAR are encouraged to make a pit stop in Lexington this Memorial Day Weekend.

The inaugural Lexington Pit Stop is Friday, May 26, at Breeden Insurance Amphitheater. It’s a celebration of Lexington’s stock car racing teams and the pit-cooked Lexington-style barbecue for which the town is famous, followed by an evening concert by AC/DC tribute band Problem Child.

Representatives, drivers and show cars from Lexington’s two NASCAR teams – Richard Childress Racing and Kaulig Racing – will be on hand. And fans can purchase the latest racing apparel and merchandise from both organizations.

“Playing on the ‘pit’ portion of the pit stop name, we will sell barbecue provided by the Barbecue Center, one of 12 barbecue restaurants in Lexington,” says tourism director Morgan Brinkle.

While most NASCAR race teams are based 40 minutes down Interstate 85 in the Charlotte region, the Lexington area is proud to be the headquarters for two teams, as well as the home of ECR Engines, which builds engines for many teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Fans can come early or stay an extra day and visit the RCR Museum. It displays memorabilia and dozens of race cars from the career of driver and team owner Richard Childress, including several iconic #3 Chevrolets driven to victory by the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

“Lexington doesn’t have a professional baseball team or hockey team,” Brinkle says. “We have two race teams, and, to me, that certainly should be celebrated. There are a lot of strong ties to the NASCAR world here in Lexington, and it all stems from Richard Childress.”

Race fans can also visit Childress Vineyards, one of the largest wineries in the state. Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon all held their weddings at Childress Vineyards.

For those unable to visit the winery, Childress wines will be sold at the Pit Stop event, along with beer from local brewhouse Goose and the Monkey and cider from locally based Bull City Ciderworks.

Lexington Pit Stop gates open at 4 p.m. It is an all-ages event with no charge for admission. Host hotel for the weekend is the newly renovated Comfort Inn & Suites, with a nightly rate of $89.99 plus tax for NASCAR fans.

“The hotel is conveniently located next to I-85,” Brinkle says. “You can hop on the interstate and drive straight to Charlotte Motor Speedway in 40 minutes.”