A podcast that celebrates what makes our region great.

"Life In The Carolinas" introduces us to the fabric of North and South Carolina through the words of our neighbors.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Carl White had relatively no media experience when he started his television show and podcast. 11 years now his television show has aired on local stations throughout North and South Carolina and the podcast of the same name has been entertaining us for the last 3 years.

"Life In The Carolinas" is just what it says. It lets the people of the region tell their stories and gives all of us a glimpse into what we as Carolinians already knew. Its the people that make this area so wonderful.

"Every week we travel both states looking for those people that are great storytellers and that have ideas life experiences that everyone needs to hear." said White.

"I love the podcast because there have been so many times that I would finish the television show and wish that I didn't have to edit the story down and lose so much of the incredible stories these people have. With the podcast there are no time limits so the listener can truly get the whole story from these incredible people." White said.