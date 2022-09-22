Things to do in the Triad this season

x
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!

Here's a list of things to do with family and friends during the season. 

Greensboro & Burlington Area

McLaurin Farms

5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455

https://mclaurinfarms.com/pumpkin-patch/

Piedmont Triad Farmers' Market 

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd. Colfax

https://www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/markets/triad/

High Point & Kernersville Area

Zane's Clodbuster Farms 

5500 Leonard Farm Rd. Kernersville 

Call before arriving to confirm pumpkins are in. 

https://zanesclodbusterfarms.com/

Whitaker Farms 

Opens end of September 

2991 Providence Church Road, Climax 

https://whitakerfarm.com/

Smith Hollow Farm 

Opens September 24 

5290 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville 

http://www.smithhollowfarm.com/fall-festival-corn-maze-pumpkin-patch/

Winston-Salem Area

Alpha & Omega

1129 Cheek Road, Hamptonville, NC 

https://www.alphaomegacornmaze.com/

Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Red Hound Farms 

Red Hound Farms, 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons 

https://redhoundfarms.com/events/

Fryes Creek Family Farm

9970 N. NC Highway 150, Clemmons, NC 27012

https://www.facebook.com/Fryes-Creek-Family-Farm-177853664329866

Tanglewood Park Hay Rides to Pumpkin Patch 

Tractor driven rides to pumpkin patches offered. Private rides can be scheduled any day; public rides open on weekends.

Call 766-9540 for reservations, information on group hay rides, and costs; reservations highly recommended. 

https://tanglewoodstables.com/hay-rides

