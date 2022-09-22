Things to do in the Triad this season

List of Triad pumpkin patches, hayrides, and corn mazes to visit for the 2022 season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!

Here's a list of things to do with family and friends during the season.

Greensboro & Burlington Area

McLaurin Farms

5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455

Piedmont Triad Farmers' Market

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd. Colfax

High Point & Kernersville Area

Zane's Clodbuster Farms

5500 Leonard Farm Rd. Kernersville

Call before arriving to confirm pumpkins are in.

Whitaker Farms

Opens end of September

2991 Providence Church Road, Climax

Smith Hollow Farm

Opens September 24

5290 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville

Winston-Salem Area

Alpha & Omega

1129 Cheek Road, Hamptonville, NC

Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Red Hound Farms

Red Hound Farms, 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons

Fryes Creek Family Farm

9970 N. NC Highway 150, Clemmons, NC 27012

Tanglewood Park Hay Rides to Pumpkin Patch

Tractor driven rides to pumpkin patches offered. Private rides can be scheduled any day; public rides open on weekends.