The biggest night in music is underway, the 61st Annual Grammy Awards!

The show will begin at 8 pm EST. on CBS which will be broadcast from the Los Angeles Staples Center.

The two most nominated artists in this year's award show come out of the hip-hop category.

Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with eight nominations and Drake a close second with seven.

15 time Grammy winner and host of the 61st Grammy Awards is none other than singer-songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys!

6:11 p.m. Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello will open up the Grammy's tonight.

6:00 p.m. - A band with Triad roots is nominated for 'Best Metal Performance' tonight!

