This ticket will let you see Luke Bryan, Backstreet Boys and more this summer for around $10 each

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One ticket will get you into almost every concert this summer at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.

Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for the 2022 summer concert season at each of its 30 venues nationwide, including PNC Music Pavilion in University City. The pass is $199 plus fees and includes access to that specific venue's shows all summer. Each venue has a limited number of passes available.

That's right, for around $200, you can see Tim McGraw, Dave Matthews Band, Backstreet Boys, OneRepublic, Luke Bryan, Tears for Fears, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban.

PNC Music Pavilion Lawn Passes go on sale at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. Each Lawn Pass includes one Fast Lane easy entry per concert, general admission parking and a personalized pass that acts as your ticket to the lawn area.

These passes are good for almost every show, but there are some exceptions. Shows not currently included with 2022 Lawn Pass tickets include Jimmy Buffett (April 30), AJR (May 8), Foo Fighters (May 24), Morgan Wallen (June 2) and Tedeschi Trucks Band (July 23). Click here to learn more about Live Nation 2022 Lawn Pass tickets.

PNC Music Pavilion 2022 concerts included with Lawn Pass:

May 12: Tim McGraw

May 20: Dave Matthews Band

May 27: Halsey

May 29: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live

June 8: The Doobie Brothers

June 13: Tears for Fears

June 17: Kid Rock with special guest Grand Funk Railroad

June 24: Backstreet Boys

June 30: Train

July 1: Chicago and Brian Wilson

July 8: OneRepublic

July 14: The Chicks

July 22: Luke Bryan

July 29: Jason Aldean

Aug. 6: Styx and REO Speedwagon

Aug. 12: Keith Urban

Aug. 23: Jack Johnson

Aug. 26: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

There are COVID-19 health checks in place for every show currently on PNC Music Pavilion's schedule. That means proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test could be required to attend.

