Entertainment

Lizzo is bringing 'The Special Tour' to Charlotte this fall

Lizzo's The Special Tour will make a stop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 20, 2022.
Credit: AP/Stefan Jeremiah
FILE - Lizzo sings during the Global Citizen festival, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Lizzo turns 34 on April 27.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lizzo is stopping in Charlotte, North Carolina, in October as part of her The Special Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida, and runs through November with stops including New York City and Los Angeles. 

Lizzo will perform at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 20, 2022.

Fans who pre-save/pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming Special album here will receive early access to purchase tour tickets. Public on-sale will begin Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

