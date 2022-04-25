Lizzo is bringing 'The Special Tour' to Charlotte this fall

Lizzo's The Special Tour will make a stop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 20, 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lizzo is stopping in Charlotte, North Carolina, in October as part of her The Special Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida, and runs through November with stops including New York City and Los Angeles.

Lizzo will perform at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 20, 2022.

Fans who pre-save/pre-add Lizzo’s upcoming Special album here will receive early access to purchase tour tickets. Public on-sale will begin Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!



So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22



Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26



AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts