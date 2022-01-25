Local art gallery features artists' work from all over N.C.

The GreenHill Center For NC Art is showcasing their annual Winter Show.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've never heard of The GreenHill Center for NC Art then now is the best time to get a taste of what this gallery is all about. Located in the heart of downtown Greensboro it is a gallery dedicated to the artists of our state.

"We have worked so hard to give these fabulous artists some much-deserved recognition," said GreenHill's Edie Carpenter, "In fact some of our exhibitors this year have never exhibited with the GreenHill Center before."

Their annual Winter Show brings together over 100 artists each year from across North Carolina and gives patrons a one-stop-shop of the finest art and craft being produced by artists who either reside or have lasting ties to the state.

Painting, sculpture, photography, ceramic, jewelry, woodwork, fabric and fiber works are all displayed in a harmonious installation. Artists showing work in the exhibition vary not only by mediums but also by experience, background, and perspective.