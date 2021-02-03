Local baseball park to hold disc golf event

The Winston-Salem Dash are reaching into their bag of tricks to keep us entertained even when baseball can't happen.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When the pandemic shut down a lot of local sports the powers that be had a choice. Shutdown completely, or redefine yourself. The Winston-Salem Dash chose the second option.

"We decided to hold a four-day event called Dash Disc Golf at Truist Stadium. We did it back in November and people loved it. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on our 9-hole temporary par 2 course designed in and around the entire stadium, including the playing field and even the luxury suites," said special events coordinator Ryan Manuel.

“Truist Stadium has hosted a wide variety of events, but this is definitely one of the most fun and unique experiences we have ever offered at our facility,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “Participants are really going to enjoy the opportunity to safely test their disc-throwing skills throughout our stadium.”

The advance cost is $20 and includes a Dash hat and beverage voucher. The walk-up cost is $25 to participate. The cost for non-participating attendees is $5. Tee times can be reserved by calling 336-714-6862

Thursday, March 18th and Friday, March 19 from 4 pm to 8 pm, Saturday, March 20 from 2 to 8 pm and Sunday, March 21 from noon to 4.