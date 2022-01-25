Local restaurant finds a niche to grow their customer base

Jake Assaf with Lewis and Elm is tapping into the jazz culture to draw in more patrons.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Live music at a restaurant is nothing new but for one establishment it could be a ticket to a new fan base.

"We decided to really dig deep into the jazz community and do this not once but twice a week," said Lewis and Elm owner Jake Assaf, "So our deep dive is for two reasons. One, to bring in a slightly different crowd and two, to show everyone the rich talent here in the Triad."

Jazz history is firmly entrenched in the South and even in North Carolina. So, this seems to be the perfect tie-in.

"With the rich history of the genre touching all aspects of Triad lore we thought it would be the perfect fit," continued Assaf, "Also, I'm not sure people really understand the level of jazz talent we have locally. So this really gives those musicians a more regular gig to expose their gifts to more and more people."