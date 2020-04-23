GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sydney Wray and Jacob Vaughan are two of the best local musicians in Rockingham County and their hearts are as big as their talents.

These two, along with a host of talented artists will take the stage Friday April, 24 2020 in a live streaming concert all in the name of charity.

The group formed Rock Aid as an event to help feed area kids who usually depend on meals through the school system to get by. Now with school being moved into the home some of these kids don't get 3 meals a day and they need help.

The event is sponsored by the Rockingham County Arts Council, The Reidsville Area Foundation, the Rockingham County Education Foundation, Piedmont Folk Legacies and the Dan Riverkeeper.

You can donate by texting "ROCKAID" to 24365.

To watch the event go to the Rock Aid Facebook page at 8pm.