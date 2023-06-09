Local scout troops are recruiting for the fall

The Old Hickory Council region of Boy and Girl Scouts are hitting some events all in the name of recruitment.

The Old Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America begins its fall Cub Scout recruitment drive for elementary school-aged boys and girls. The BSA program has been the nation’s foremost character development and leadership training program for youth since 1910 and provides youth of all ages with a foundation for their future careers and life.

Scouting recruits year-round but most elementary-aged girls and boys will join in August to October. The week of September 9-16 will be full of free family-friendly activities to answer questions families may have about the program, experience some of the Scouting programs, and register as a member of Scouting.

Saturday 9/9 – Scout Day at Wake Forest Football

Sunday 09/10 – Information Zoom & Activities for Homeschool students

Monday 09/11 – Flag Retirement Ceremony & Activities

Tuesday 09/12 – Coffee and Conversation Information Meeting at West Salem Public House & Scout Afternoon at

the Kaleideum North

Wednesday 09/13 – Scout Morning at the Kaleideum North, Prospective New Leader Info Meeting, & Kernersville

Fire Safety & Scouting Info Night

Thursday 09/14 – Scouting takes over Chuck E Cheese

Friday 09/15 – Scouting takes Adventure Landing Mini Golf

Saturday 09/16 – Lewisville Scouting in the Square at Shallowford Square

In addition to these activities, local Cub Scout Packs will be hosting recruitment events at local community buildings, parks, churches, and schools. For more information about the activities and local recruitment nights visit www.facebook.com/OldHickoryCouncil.

To join Scouting or to learn more about our program visit www.BeAScout.org or call 336-760-2900.

