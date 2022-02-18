Local symphony mentors through music

The Winston-Salem Symphony is not only helping young musicians develop their skills, they're offering it to us for free!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony will perform together for the annual Concert for Community next Saturday at 3 p.m.

Under the baton of Assistant Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin, the program will feature the combined professional and youth symphonies, totaling 124 musicians, performing multiple pieces.

Concert for Community is free and open to the public and will take place at Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus. Although the concert is free you still need to visit the Symphony website at WSsymphony.org to reserve your ticket. Remember, you have to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, and masks are required.

“This concert brings together the remarkable talent of both seasoned performers and emerging talents and allows the audience to experience extraordinary music for free. It is always a family favorite. It’s a fun way for new audiences to become acquainted with the Symphony and for existing Symphony fans to enjoy a special concert,” Ní Bhroin said.

The first half of the concert will feature some of the best youth orchestra musicians performing with the Winston-Salem Symphony.

Maestro Peter Perret, conductor emeritus of the Winston-Salem Symphony, established this competition as a means of helping to develop young talent, and as a way of recognizing and supporting the teachers and families of musically gifted students.