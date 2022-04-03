Local symphony partners with a jazz icon

The Winston-Salem Symphony will perform with Branford Marsalis this weekend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This Saturday is a great opportunity for Triad jazz fans. The Winston-Salem Symphony is presenting a Classic Series concert cycle featuring legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis on Saturday and Sunday. Guest conductor Stephen Mulligan leads us into an all-American program including a performance by Marsalis of a saxophone concerto by one of the world’s most-performed living composers, John Adams.

“We are thrilled to continue our 75th anniversary season by welcoming superstar saxophonist Branford Marsalis to perform with the Symphony,” said Winston-Salem Symphony President & CEO Merritt Vale. “Composer John Adams just celebrated his 75th birthday earlier this month, and his concerto will put any saxophonist through their paces, even Branford Marsalis. This concert is also special because we will welcome our former Assistant Conductor, Stephen Mulligan, back to Winston-Salem to lead the orchestra. This is one that you don’t want to miss.”

The pieces were carefully selected. Adams’s Saxophone Concerto features a Saxophone Concerto that requires speed and flexibility. In addition, there will be the beloved George Gershwin’s An American in Paris and more.

Concerts will take place on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets begin at $25 and are available by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.