Local teacher aims for the Olympics...in cornhole?

Allison Peters is already a sponsored cornhole pro but now she's helping to push the sport into the Olympics.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Allison Peters only started playing the sport 2 years ago. But fast forward to today and she is literally a cornhole pro with a sponsor and all!

"It started as a fun hobby but I got better and better and the next thing I know I'm researching cornhole tournaments at the professional level," said Peters, "I never thought it would go this far.

So now she is helping the organization known as USA Cornhole to reach the Olympics.

"You have to be in a certain number of countries and continents to be an Olympic sport so we are working on that but it will probably be at least 2028 before that could happen. But we are hopeful," said Peters.