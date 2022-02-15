Local teen singer-songwriter shoots for the stars

Tatum Scott found her passion when she was only 5-years-old.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us don't find our calling in life at 5 years old. Not the case for Tatum Scott.

"Believe it or not I was in a kindergarten talent show when I realized I wanted to be a singer," said Scott, "Then at 12 I started writing songs and it just took off from there."

She has been singing at town festivals and restaurants all around central North Carolina for years. Always looking for that one break.

"I've even gone to Nashville on occasion to sing at any venue I can," continued Scott, "Because you never know who's listening."

Recently she put her talents towards a song that she wanted to release on Valentine's Day.

"The song is actually called Valentine's Day," said Scott, "But this one isn't just about love between lovers, this one is showing us how we should love everyone and that we all have something unique to share with the world."