13-year-old Olivia Williams will sing the national anthem Friday at NCAA Women's Regionals

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, the Greensboro Coliseum will be filled with fans as the Sweet Sixteen round of the Women’s NCAA tournament kicks off.

But before tipoff at 7 pm, a local superstar will start the night by singing the national anthem.

Thirteen-year-old Olivia Williams has been singing her whole life.

“I started singing as long as I can remember I mean I’ve been singing since I could talk is what they’ve told me and my parents and I’ve sung at a lot of places and this is just it’s awesome it’s really it’s what I love to do singing is what I love to do,” Williams said.

Williams has performed at minor league baseball games, state fairs, the ACC tournament right here in Greensboro, and on Friday Williams will kick off the NCAA Women’s Regionals Sweet Sixteen round.

She said she's nervous before she goes out to perform but then when she's under the stage light, it's a different feeling, "it feels like I meant to be there.”

Williams said if you would've told her years ago that she would be performing all across the Triad, she wouldn’t have believed you.

"It makes me feel amazing, I mean I love where I live it’s my hometown everything that I love is in North Carolina and the triad,” she explained.

What started out in the church choir, has transformed into performances across the East Coast.

Even making her way to Nashville Tennessee.

As Williams gears up to sing her tune Friday at the Women's NCAA Tournament, she has advice for others.

“I would say be uniquely you and chase your dreams don’t listen to what anyone else has to say,” she said.