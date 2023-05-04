Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, coming to the Tanger Center

Theresa Caputo, aka the “Long Island Medium” from TLC’s hit reality series, will be live at the Tanger Center on April 27th.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Theresa Caputo, star of the TLC show, Long Island Medium, is coming to Greensboro.

Theresa has been a practicing medium for more than 20 years. She will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages to audience members about their deceased loved ones, letting them know they are still with them, just in a different way.

The experience is happening at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THERESA

TLC’s Long Island Medium aired for an incredible 14 seasons -- last year Theresa went on to star in Long Island Medium: There In Spirit on Discovery+. Theresa is now the host of her own weekly podcast, Hey Spirit!, which was recently nominated for an Ambie Award in the Best Personal Growth Spirituality category. Hey Spirit! gives Theresa a platform to engage with her millions of followers sharing stories about their past loved ones and meaningful feel-good tips for a healthier and happier time on earth.

Theresa is also the author of four New York Times Best-Selling books including her most recent Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses With Wisdom From The Other Side and remains a constant favorite guest on talk shows and has appeared on such programs as The Tonight Show with both Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan, Kelly Clarkson, and The Today Show.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.