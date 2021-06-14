Longtime Triad D.J. gets highest honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WTQR has been a country music powerhouse for decades. And anyone who has listened over the years knows that longtime Triad DJ and personality Angie Ward has been a huge part of that success.

"Angie Ward has received a major honor and will be inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame’s class of 2021, " said I Heart Media's J.T. Bosch, "Angie has been with WTQR for over 20 years and has given her time to several charities including the Susan G. Komen Foundation, St. Jude, and the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Carolina. We are so proud of her."