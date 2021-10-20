Author of 'Maid' talks book and new Netflix show

Stephanie Land's 2019 book "Maid" has inspired a new Netflix show starring Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson. #newdaynw

The story of Stephanie Land is now being seen by thousands on Netflix. She was 28 and living here in the Pacific Northwest when her life plans of going to college and being a writer were cut short.

Pregnant and escaping an abusive relationship, she started cleaning houses to survive. Plunged into poverty with few of the supports needed, she had to fight hard for housing and food for her child.

Her memoir "Maid" and now the Netflix show, inspired by her book, explores the hardship of pursuing the American dream from below the poverty line.

Stephanie joined us to talk about the book and show.

About "MAID: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive"

At 28, Stephanie Land’s plans of breaking free from the roots of her hometown in the Pacific Northwest to chase her dreams of attending a university and becoming a writer, were cut short when a summer fling turned into an unexpected pregnancy. She turned to housekeeping to make ends meet, and with a tenacious grip on her dream to provide her daughter the very best life possible, Stephanie worked days and took classes online to earn a college degree, and began to write relentlessly. She wrote the true stories that weren’t being told: the stories of overworked and underpaid Americans. Of living on food stamps and WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) coupons to eat. Of the government programs that provided her housing, but that doubled as halfway houses. The aloof government employees who called her lucky for receiving assistance while she didn’t feel lucky at all. She wrote to remember the fight, to eventually cut through the deep-rooted stigmas of the working poor.

Maid explores the underbelly of upper-middle class America and the reality of what it’s like to be in service to them. “I’d become a nameless ghost,” Stephanie writes about her relationship with her clients, many of whom do not know her from any other cleaner, but who she learns plenty about. As she begins to discover more about her clients’ lives-their sadness and love, too-she begins to find hope in her own path.

Her compassionate, unflinching writing as a journalist gives voice to the “servant” worker, and those pursuing the American Dream from below the poverty line. "Maid" is Stephanie’s story, but it’s not her alone. It is an inspiring testament to the strength, determination, and ultimate triumph of the human spirit.